Michigan Woman Creates Fragrant New Business During The Pandemic

By Mark Frankhouse
 6 days ago
During the pandemic, people had to find creative ways to stay afloat financially and it was a time of creation and self awareness for many. Alyssa from Rochester Hills is one of those people, who started a hobby during Covid-19 and turned it into a small business. Outside of the hobby she has a full-time job and a mom of two boys. Her creations are called car freshies (air fresheners). Now she's hoping her hobby can start making a big impact statewide and she hopes to grow it.

Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

5 Oversized Foods You Can See in Michigan TODAY

My name is Lauren and I have an obsession with oversized foods. Hear me out-- I love a good selfie! A quirky little factoid about me is that I collect selfies with big foods. It all started the first time I saw the Wienermobile. I mean, it’s a giant hot dog on wheels what’s not to love?! For years now, any time I see a comically large food item I must pull over and snap a selfie with it.
Coloma, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Deer Forest Park In Coloma May Not Be Re-opening After All

What started off as a hopeful fundraiser to see the return of a treasured landmark in Coloma has turned into a lost cause, and some people feel like they've been scammed. Back in October of 2020 it was announced that former Coloma resident Blair Struble was starting a GoFundMe which was hoping to raise funds to purchase and restore the Deer Forest Park, but donations have stopped and zero of the people who donated have apparently been reimbursed.
Allegan, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

What’s Happening at The Shack in Allegan?

If you’ve ever driven through Allegan on your way to Lake Michigan, chances are you’ve seen this structure. I know it as the former Shiver Shack, perhaps you know it as the now-closed Sweet Temptations, but this little hut located just off M-89 in Allegan originally started as the Brown Derby.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Thousands Without Power in Southwest Michigan After Tuesday Night Storm

When will your power be restored? We have estimates for Michigan outages. A brief, yet strong storm knocked out power all over Southwest Michigan Tuesday night. Heavy winds brought large tree limbs down, bringing powerlines with them causing wide spread power outages through out the state. Consumers Energy is currently dealing with a total of 983 separate outages affecting over 50,500 customers as of 6 A.M. on Wednesday, September 8th. That was a much larger number Tuesday evening, as crews have been working hard around the clock to restore power.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

This May Be the Most Popular “Abandoned” Mansion in Michigan

If you love exploring abandoned sites around Michigan you definitely need to be sure that the property you're exploring is actually abandoned. I'm a member of the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan where people frequently post buildings that have long since been abandoned. However, one there's one particular property that is repeatedly posted and it isn't even abandoned.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Growlers Have a Secret to Their TikTok Success

There is one small reason the Kalamazoo Growlers are getting millions of views. The Growlers played their first game in May of 2014. Since then, they have weathered lots of...well...weather. Homer Stryker Field has had a rough time with flooding over the last 7 years. However, kayaking in the ball field isn't the thing that has made the team blow up on TikTok. The main ingredient in their secret sauce is without a doubt the moments when their young coach causes a commotion with the ump.
Benton Harbor, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Benton Harbor’s Mason Jar Cafe Tells Rude Customers ‘Enough is Enough’

The old saying is "The customer is always right." Tell that to someone who works with customers, and chances are you will get an earful of a rebuttal to that saying. The Mason Jar Cafe in Benton Harbor seems like an ideal place for a foodie to enjoy either breakfast or lunch. Looking at the menu on their website, it's a establishment well above a basic "hash and dash" diner. And it, like many restaurants, has been through trying times getting through the pandemic. The pandemic has affected many, in many ways, and certainly there's a lot of anger and frustration in the general public.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Creepy. Have a Look at the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Michigan

Have you been to any of these abandoned places in Michigan?. For some reason, most of us are interested and drawn to abandoned places and structures when we see them. Maybe it is our imagination running wild about how it may have looked or maybe it is just plain interesting. Whatever the case, I remember many times growing up when I would explore abandoned places.

Comments / 0

