Readers respond: Sheriffs should do their duty

COVID-19 vaccinations have divided us: You either took one or you didn’t. A lot of people are scared either way. Doctors must tell the immunocompromised not to take the vaccine if it will seriously harm or kill them. For those not immunocompromised, can’t we accommodate as many workers as possible by using masks, using private offices, allowing them to work remotely or bringing back testing for COVID-19, as we were doing before? So how can government and private employers fire people who are scared to get vaccinated? It would be a financial death for breadwinners’ families, making it so that they will lose their job and their house, go without food and be on government assistance. Who will be paying for that? Everyone. Instead of being heartless, have some empathy. If you do, you will create a greater peace.