Readers respond: Sheriffs should do their duty

Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
I read with disgust that a group of Oregon sheriff “patriots” will refuse to enforce the mask mandates of our governor, saying they have their freedoms (“Oregon ‘constitutional sheriffs’ seize on mask mandates to attack state government’s authority,” Aug. 26). We are all members of our civic society; when our country calls, it is our duty to serve. I was drafted in the 1960s, and though I did not agree with any part of the war we were in at that time, I did my duty as a citizen. Would that law enforcement leaders see their duty as well. Wearing a mask is a pretty small sacrifice considering that of 58,220 of my brothers.

Malheur County, OR

Sheriff Wolfe's petition gains traction, and Gov. Brown responds

VALE – More than 400 people have signed on to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe's letter to Gov. Kate Brown rejecting statewide mandates for masking and vaccination requirements for certain workers. That came despite a declaration by Brown that she wouldn't reverse the mandates and that local leaders were playing...
Oregon State

Readers Respond to Oregon Governor’s Vaccine Ultimatum

Last week, Gov. Kate Brown issued doctors, nurses and teachers an ultimatum: Get vaccinated or lose your job. On Aug. 19, Brown announced that Oregon will require vaccinations for health care workers and public school employees, no earlier than Oct. 18. By instructing state agencies to mandate vaccinations, Brown in essence overrode a 1989 state law that exempts health care workers from vaccine requirements. (The law gave state officials the authority to overrule it.) Brown faced swift backlash from the Oregon Nurses Association, which argues that the requirement would worsen staffing shortages. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Readers respond: Remember the Constitution

Hooray for officials taking a stand! Hooray for everyone proudly standing up for their rights and refusing to mask, take protective measures and vaccinate! Hooray for those who are defending the Constitution! So many Americans fought and died for those rights, starting with the Revolutionary War. They fought and died so we could be independent, be a nation subject to our own Constitution.
Readers respond: A promising path for Portland

Reading the op-ed by the founders of the organization called People for Portland, we were impressed by all of the issues that they are hoping to tackle “Portland needs your help now,” Aug. 22). It sounds like an organization we would like to support both as volunteers and/or financially. But a news article’s multiple references to the group as being funded by “dark money” make it appear that this is a shady organization and make one wary of being involved, (“Dark money group launches campaign to push Portland-area leaders for results on police reforms, homelessness, cleanup efforts,” Aug. 20). Jordan Schnitzer and Tim Boyle are well known Portland philanthropists and seem to be very straightforward about their intentions. Let us hope The Oregonian/OregonLive will clarify its use of this term or be more positive in their writing about such well-intended and necessary improvements to our city.
Readers respond: The realities of vaccines and masks

A few points about “A Portland-area school offered teens and others $50 to get vaccinated. Parents cried ‘bribery’ and got it canceled” (Aug. 24): First, “kerfuffle” isn’t the best word to describe a philosophical divide that is literally killing people. Regarding Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser’s comments that he is “pro-choice” about vaccines and that “what’s good for one may not be good for the other” when it comes to vaccines and masks, that’s true. The decision not to wear a simple mask may be good for one person, but it is heartbreakingly bad for those who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19. Regarding Molalla River Schools Superintendent Tony Mann’s comment on the “unbridgeable divide” over vaccine and mask (remember, he is talking about a piece of cloth covering part of the body — think pants) and how his community is “here for each other, and that’s what sets us apart,” that’s true. At 43% vaccination status (20 points lower than surrounding counties), you are setting yourselves apart.
Education

Letter: Reader responds to Gustafson letter

A few months ago, some of you might remember a guest column I wrote that was somewhat critical of our Republican representative, Vic Dabney. In that article I stated how I strongly believe that as free thinking Americans we should and must have the individual rights to make our own decisions that concern the raising of our own family.
Readers respond: Preserve abortion rights

Texas’s newest abortion ban contains quite an extraordinary enforcement provision: a “sue thy neighbor” clause that encourages private citizens to sue anyone who helps another person get an abortion. You might not think this will affect abortion access here in Oregon. But what happens in Texas affects all of us; Texans may be forced to travel here for care. And with the Supreme Court about to consider a case that could gut Roe v. Wade, Oregon must continue to ensure that abortion is accessible — for our residents and for the people who will look to our state for the care they need.
Readers respond: Preventing children’s heat deaths

The recent deaths of children in Arizona, Kansas, Minnesota and Virginia in hot cars have broken my heart again. Our daughter, Remi, died of heatstroke June 21, 2018, at 21 months old (“A hot car, a dead child: Oregon mom’s lawyer explains how it happened,” June 28, 2018). Exhaustion from a sleepless night due to illness and a change in routine contributed to my losing awareness that she was asleep in her rear-facing car seat. I drove straight to work not realizing Remi was still in the car and not at day care like I thought. My child died in my car that day. Scientists have proved this memory failure can happen to anyone, but it should not result in children dying or being seriously injured.
Readers respond: Infrastructure bill benefits Oregon

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would make a major investment in Oregon’s infrastructure. We applaud Rep. Kurt Schrader’s leadership in pressing to get this bipartisan infrastructure bill to President Biden’s desk as soon as possible. The bill’s investment includes $3.4 billion for roads and highways, $268 million for deteriorating bridges and $100 million for broadband. It will help cut Oregon’s commute times that have increased in Oregon by 7% since 2011 while putting money back in the pockets of Oregon drivers who pay $256 annually to repair damage to their cars caused by poor road conditions.
Texas lieutenant governor slams ‘dumpster fire’ Portland and its ‘depraved’ leaders for planned boycott over state’s abortion law

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick lambasted Portland leaders as “depraved” and accused them of putting residents in “grave danger” in response to the city’s plan to ban buying goods and services from the Lone Star State over its new law restricting access to abortions. “Portland boycotting Texas is a complete...
Readers respond: We need empathy, not vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccinations have divided us: You either took one or you didn’t. A lot of people are scared either way. Doctors must tell the immunocompromised not to take the vaccine if it will seriously harm or kill them. For those not immunocompromised, can’t we accommodate as many workers as possible by using masks, using private offices, allowing them to work remotely or bringing back testing for COVID-19, as we were doing before? So how can government and private employers fire people who are scared to get vaccinated? It would be a financial death for breadwinners’ families, making it so that they will lose their job and their house, go without food and be on government assistance. Who will be paying for that? Everyone. Instead of being heartless, have some empathy. If you do, you will create a greater peace.
Readers respond: Choose race education over discomfort

I recently watched the movie “Inherit the Wind,” based on the 1925 Scopes trial in which the Tennessee law forbidding teaching of Darwinism in public schools was challenged. Almost 100 years later, I read about several states moving to ban the teaching of critical race theory and wonder if a play will ever be made of our great errors.
Readers respond: Police need more than body cameras

The Aug. 22 op-ed “Portland needs your help now” by Kevin Looper and Dan Lavey proposes some constructive ideas and needed changes for Portland. I agree we need to change city leadership and the antiquated city government structure. Yes, let’s address homelessness and mental health in a serious way. And let’s clean up the garbage. Unfortunately, this vision is short-sighted in regard to policing. Police reform requires far more than body cameras. That is one small component of what is needed, and that alone will not help much. Police reform calls for a multifaceted cultural makeover. And to advocate for police hiring in the absence of serious reform is reckless. It is time for the police to work for the city instead of ruling the city.
Readers respond: Save your empathy for the affected

To letter writer Bill Northrup, who asks for empathy toward people who are afraid to get the COVID-19 vaccine (“We need empathy, not vaccine mandates,” Aug. 26): I’ll save my empathy for the doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who are stretched to the breaking point and beyond, for the patients who can’t get medical care because our hospitals and emergency departments are overflowing, for the schoolchildren who have been forced to wear masks or learn remotely and for people who suffered or died of COVID-19 contracted before vaccines were available.
Kansas State

Kansas law requiring local governments to sell confiscated guns back to the public now at the center of a heated debate

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "The question is, should we destroy firearms that have value to someone," said Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell. That was the thought process behind House Bill 2578, written by county commissioner Jim Howell in 2014, who was a state lawmaker at the time. Essentially, the law requires local governments to sell guns seized in crimes back to the public, with the exception of those used in homicides.
Readers respond: Clean-energy bill needs courage

I’m a mom who volunteers, recycles and drives electric. It’s not enough. I’m failing. So is my government. Whether I’m Democratic, Republican, Independent, too young to vote, or too despairing to, climate change is reaching me and all of us. Smoky air, fires, cancer and lung disease from power plants and pesticidal destruction are only a few of the terrible effects.
Readers respond: Boost access to suicide crisis support

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”. I advocate for suicide prevention and awareness to help decrease...
Readers respond: No more benefits? Try hospitality work

The Aug. 29 Oregonian newspaper presented a juxtaposition of articles that address economic problems and potential solutions: The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program is ending $424 weekly payments (“Up to 80,000 unemployed Oregonians face aid cutoff after Labor Day.”) Average wages for hospitality workers have increased by more than 10% from a year ago (“Oregon Insight: Hospitality workers net astonishing 10% wage hike in just a year.”) And employers face a labor shortage in Oregon, particularly in the hospitality industry.

