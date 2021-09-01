Kristin Stewart, Spencer, & The Fuss About Casting
The online ruckus to Kristen Stewart’s casting as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer is very much like the feedback I received recently on my new haircut. Opinions offered ranged from factual statements like “you got a new haircut!”, to extensive opinions on why the long hair I had for years just doesn’t suit me. I never asked for these opinions, but they were bestowed anyway. But that is social media and the internet, no?culturedvultures.com
Comments / 0