The Wagadu Chronicles lands some new funding, shifts its release window to summer 2023
While the afrofantasy MMORPG The Wagadu Chronicles more than met its crowdfunding target, the game has also recently secured some additional funding on top. The latest Kickstarter update post announces that developer Twin Drums was selected to receive a computer game grant from Germany’s federal ministry of transport and digital infrastructure and a loan from the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg funding group.massivelyop.com
