Rose McGowan calls Oprah “as fake as they come”

By Danielle Long
1057kokz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose McGowan is not a fan of Oprah Winfrey. On Sunday, the actress and activist took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the longtime television talk show host. “I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t,” McGowan wrote, sharing an old photo Oprah kissing embattled producer Harvey Weinstein on the cheek. “From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell [Simmons’] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard.”

1057kokz.com

