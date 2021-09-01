Cancel
Gambling

Red Rake Gaming Secures Greek Online Casino Market Entry

casinonewsdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain and Malta-based online casino games maker and supplier Red Rake Gaming has been given the green light to enter Greece’s recently reorganized iGaming space. Greece had been a strong market for Red Rake prior to its reorganization as the company had worked with some of the largest operators in that market.

www.casinonewsdaily.com

