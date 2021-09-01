Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer Investigation News

By Andrew McCarty
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday afternoon, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer made headlines with his comment about vaccinations for players. “Everyone was considered,” Meyer said. “That was part of the [considerations such as] production, let’s start talking about this, and also is he vaccinated or not? Can I say that that was a decision maker? It was certainly in consideration.”

thespun.com

Comments / 6

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
199K+
Followers
36K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Tony Dungy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Nflpa#Pro Football Talk#Alliance#Tonydungy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer discussed how Tim Tebow took getting released by the Jaguars

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville is finally over. The Jaguars released the 34-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner on Tuesday after a disastrous performance in the opening preseason game, ending the short-lived return to the NFL. Tebow, who had not appeared in a regular season game since 2012, was attempting a comeback at tight end after a few years of playing minor-league baseball in the Mets system.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Colin Cowherd praises Urban Meyer for Gardner Minshew trade, gets laughed out of the room

Days after naming highly-anticipated first-round pick Trevor Lawrence their starting quarterback, the Jaguars flipped fan favorite Gardner Minshew—who quietly compiled a 95.9 passer rating with a 66.1 completion percentage a season ago—to Philadelphia, where he’ll presumably battle Joe Flacco for the right to back up QB1 Jalen Hurts. While many were puzzled by the move—Minshew, at worst, would have to be considered among the league’s better fallback options—sports radio personality Colin Cowherd praised it as a stroke of genius, propping up Jaguars coach Urban Meyer for playing his hand “perfectly.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer In Attendance At Saturday College Football Game

Urban Meyer is no longer a college football coach, but you can’t pull the three-time national champion completely away from the sport. Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars first-year head coach is taking in a college football game. Meyer, who coached at Florida from 2005-10, winning two national championships, is back...
NFLCBS Sports

Some Jaguars players 'aren't thrilled' with head coach Urban Meyer and his 'college-like' ways

Urban Meyer isn't used to losing. He won over 85% of his games in 17 years as a college head coach, boasting an overall record of 187-32 over that time. That may be the reason why Meyer looked more stressed than the average NFL coach during his team's second preseason loss this past Monday night. Adding to the Jaguars' winless preseason is the news that rookie running back Travis Etienne will miss the entire year with a serious Lisfranc injury.
NFLCBS Sports

NFLPA reportedly opens investigation of Jags' Urban Meyer who said vaccine statuses influenced roster cuts

When the Jaguars trimmed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, they didn't just take into account offseason performances. According to new coach Urban Meyer, Jacksonville also factored whether or not players were vaccinated for COVID-19 into decisions related to the NFL's cut-down deadline. Now, the NFL Players Association has opened an investigation into the situation, per ProFootballTalk.
NFLNFL

NFLPA conducting investigation after Urban Meyer's comments on vaccine status

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's admission that vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union's action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: "Everyone was considered....
NFLCBS Sports

Urban Meyer needs to adapt to the NFL quickly, plus the latest Cristiano Ronaldo rumors

Happy Friday sports fanatics. It's Shanna McCarriston taking over the newsletter once more to end the week. You made it to the weekend and, lucky us, we get tons of football over the next few days, starting with some games tonight. I think I say this every season, but I'm so excited for the many, many storylines that are expected to come out of the NFL this year.
NFLThe Decatur Daily

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer brings a college style to NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shad Khan’s relatively brief NFL tenure has been filled with failure. The Jacksonville Jaguars owner admittedly whiffed by hiring Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Dave Caldwell, Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone during his first nine years on the job. He was the second fastest in league history to lose 100 games despite taking several different approaches.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals What He Bought With Signing Bonus

Prescott revealed on Sunday night that he celebrated his rookie deal by getting some gas for his car and a snack or two. That appears modest compared to how he celebrated his latest extension. The Cowboys quarterback bought a Ferrari. “Probably dinner for the whole family and friends when they...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy