Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shorta review – Danish urban thriller gets the heart pumping

By Cath Clarke
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pj0CW_0bjJXcKv00
Jacob Lohmann and Tarek Zayat in Shorta. Photograph: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy

Denmark’s reputation as the land of tolerance, equality and cosy contentment takes a battering in this superslick urban thriller directed with adrenaline and savvy by first timers Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders Ølholm. “Shorta” is Arabic for “police”, and the movie opens with black teenager Talib Ben Hassi lying face down, a white police officer on his back. “I can’t breathe,” he pleads. We don’t see Talib again but his name is repeated over and over: on the streets in Svalegårdena, the fictional estate where he grew up; by TV journalists reporting on his condition in intensive care; at the police station where damage limitation is in overdrive.

Officers are warned to stay out of Svalegårdena – a powder keg waiting to explode. The shift commander puts solidly decent Jens (Simon Sears) in a car with repellent racist Mike (Jacob Hauberg Lohmann), a man who demands respect by bullying and intimidation. The script sets up these familiar cop stereotypes then messes with them – not massively convincingly to be honest. Jens in particular I found difficult to get a handle on; this is a film where characters act in ways to make the plot tick more than anything else. Things go wrong when Mike stops and searches cheeky Arab kid Amos (Tarek Zayat). He goes in hard, humiliates Amos, arrests him; at that moment news breaks that Talib is dead, triggering a riot.

What follows is a classic and supremely effective behind-enemy-lines movie: cops Jens and Mike are trapped inside this concrete jungle of high-rise flats, pursued by a gang on mopeds in balaclavas. There are plenty of heart-pumping moments, plus a fair few false notes, a couple of implausible coincidences and some exposition-y dialogue spelling out the film’s message, which is about how the two sides see each other. “If you’re always treated like something you’re not, you end up believing it,” says Amos’s mum. Her disillusioned son makes the point far better in a story he tells about being kicked out of a youth football team run by cops when another kid invented a story about him pulling out a knife.

• Shorta is released on 3 September in cinemas.


Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Danish#Tcd Prod#Svaleg Rdena#Arab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
BusinessThe Guardian

Free Blockbuster: VHS tapes are back! But are they really worth the bother?

Appearance: Post-apocalyptic entertainment network. But what is Blockbuster, and why does it need freeing? Blockbuster was an international chain of video rental outlets, which filed for bankruptcy in 2010. Sorry, an international chain of what? Video rental outlets – shops where you could hire films to play in your VCR.
MoviesSFGate

'The Night House': Designing the Isolated Home for the Supernatural Thriller

“The Night House” production designer Kathrin Eder jumped at the opportunity to work on David Bruckner’s new supernatural thriller, since the project represented an opportunity for her to flex her creative muscles. The blueprints of the house would also feature heavily as part of the storyline. More from Variety. In...
Theater & Danceopenculture.com

Pulp Fiction ’s Dance Scene Paid Artistic Tribute to the Classic Dance Scene in Fellini’s

An auteur makes few compromises in bringing his distinctive visions to the screen, but he also makes no bones about borrowing from the auteurs who came before. This is especially true in the case of an auteur named Quentin Tarantino, who for nearly thirty years has repeatedly pulled off the neat trick of directing large-scale, highly individualistic movies that also draw deeply from the well of existing cinema — deeply enough to pull up both the grind-house “low” and art-house “high.” Tarantino’s first big impact on the zeitgeist came in the form of 1994’s Pulp Fiction, which put the kind of common, sensationalistic material suggested by its title into cinematic forms picked up from the likes of Jean-Luc Godard and Federico Fellini.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

British horror Shepherd gets a poster and trailer

Darkland Distribution has shared a poster and trailer for the British horror Shepherd, which has just been announced as part of the Official Selection at the upcoming BFI London Film Festival 2021. Written and directed by Russell Owen, the film stars Tom Hughes as a man who takes a job...
Moviestccd.edu

Moive Review: Traveling mishap makes chilling thriller

There are not too many movies like “Beckett.” Sure, there are films that are mash-ups of different genres, but rest assured that “Beckett” is in a league of its own. Director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino crafts a tale that takes the viewer on a journey and makes them second guess about traveling internationally. And, also, might give a person anxiety, or a heart attack with all the chest-clutching tension, and action that occurs throughout the film.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Watch These 13 BBC-Curated Documentaries for Free Through September

BBC Reel’s online film festival LongShots returns this summer with a new format. The online streaming event, which makes 13 documentary shorts available to watch for free through September 22, convenes 13 international film festivals to showcase the best undistributed works in nonfiction filmmaking. You can watch them all through the BBC Reel website here.
PhotographyThe Guardian

Micro marvels: Levon Biss captures seeds close up – in pictures

“As a boy, my main interest in nature was finding the tallest tree to climb,” says the British photographer Levon Biss. However, after travelling the world, his curiosity shifted to nature’s most minuscule structures. For his photo series The Hidden Beauty of Seeds and Fruits, Biss immersed himself in the...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi thriller Solitary gets a trailer, poster and images

Ahead of its release next month, a trailer, poster and images have arrived online for writer-director Luke Armstrong’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Solitary which stars Johnny Sachon as Issac, a man who wakes up to discover he’s a prisoner sent into space to form a colony on another planet; take a look here…
MoviesNewsTimes

'Yakuza Princess' Review: A Visually Arresting but Dramatically Undercooked Yakuza Action-Thriller Set in São Paulo

A young woman discovers she’s a crime family heiress in “Yakuza Princess,” a grimy action-thriller set in the neon-drenched streets of São Paulo’s Japanese district. Adapted from Danilo Beyruth’s graphic novel by Brazilian filmmaker Vicente Amorim (“Motorrad), “Yakuza” delivers stylish shootouts and eye-catching swordplay but lacks the dynamic characters and story-telling panache required to lift it into the top grade. Starring Japanese American singer Masumi in her first feature role, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers as an amnesiac assassin, this well produced item still packs enough punch to satisfy undemanding action fans and should perform respectably when released in U.S. theaters and on VOD on Sept. 3.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Venice-Bound ‘Land of Dreams’ From Silver Lion Winning Filmmakers Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Shirin Neshat and Shoja Azari’s satirical, surrealistic film “Land of Dreams,” which opens the Horizons Extra section of the Venice Film Festival. The filmmakers won the Silver Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival for their first feature film, “Women Without Men.” “Land of Dreams” stars Sheila Vand, Matt Dillon, William Moseley and Isabella Rossellini. Beta Cinema has sales rights worldwide, except for the U.S., which is being handled by UTA. The screenplay is by the late Jean-Claude Carrière and Azari. Carrière, who died earlier this year, was Luis Buñuel’s screenwriting partner...
Photographythewestsidegazette.com

Fantasy Eyeland: Incredible Mind Bending Images Of Digital Artist

Sacha Bailly is capitalizing on the allure of the surreal. A self-taught digital artist based in Lyon, France, Bailly’s colorful, fantasy-oriented work is clicking with social-media fans. The 20-year-old, known on Instagram and Twitter as @sb.editing__, saw photography as a hobby — until he became enamored of photo manipulation and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy