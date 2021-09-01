UK regulator clears Piers Morgan over comments on Meghan

Piers Morgan has been one of Meghan Markle's harshest critics over the years. In fact, the journalist actually walked off the set of "Good Morning Britain" back in March after he called Meghan a liar and got into a sort of back-and-forth with weatherman Alex Beresford, according to People magazine. ITV, the network that airs the morning television program, received some 58,000 complaints over Morgan's comments, according to BBC News. At least one of those complaints is said to have come from the Duchess of Sussex herself. The whole ordeal ended Morgan's time on the show. "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave 'Good Morning Britain.' ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," a statement from the network read, according to CNN.