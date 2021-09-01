Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Where to turn when a natural disaster upends your finances

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been affected by a natural disaster like Hurricane Ida, you have several options for finding immediate help from government and aid agencies. Beyond that, though, you’ll have a financial recovery to begin. FEMA offers many types of help, and you can get additional guidance from Project Porchlight. Don’t wait to reach out to your insurers and creditors. The earlier you contact them, the sooner you will have a handle on forbearance or other help they may offer. You may need to rely on credit in the short term; later you can pick a payoff strategy to reduce those balances. Finally, don’t be afraid to seek debt relief.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Natural Disaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
Related
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Contractor scams after natural disasters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With natural disasters happening across the country, many will lose their homes and businesses. This year’s wildfires will have people having to rebuild what was lost. It is important you take proper steps in order to not find yourself being scammed by a contractor. The Better...
Germantown, MDmymcmedia.org

Blog: Tax Relief for Those Affected by Natural Disasters

Recovery efforts after natural disasters can be costly. With floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, and other natural disasters affecting so many people throughout the U.S. this year, many have been left wondering how they’re going to pay for the cleanup or when their businesses will be able to reopen. The good news is that there is relief for taxpayers – but only if you meet certain conditions. Let’s take a look:
Small BusinessInc.com

How To Get Relief for Your Business After a Natural Disaster

A wave of natural disasters including Hurricane Ida, flash floods in Tennessee and New York, and wildfires in California have wreaked havoc on millions of small businesses in recent weeks. Many companies that were already struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic now have to deal with power outages, interruptions to water and internet service, and most distressingly, displaced staff and customers. And that's even before turning attention to costly longer-term issues like property damage and supply chain interruptions.
EnvironmentAugusta Free Press

SCC encourages businesses to plan now for natural disasters

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Natural disasters can take a major toll on businesses and sidetrack the best laid plans and projections. Many businesses do not reopen following a natural disaster and some fail within one year after disaster strikes. Whether you are an individual or a...
EconomyPosted by
Kiplinger

Pitfalls to Avoid When Financing Your Business

If you or someone you know is looking into starting a business and needs financing, then our story could save them a great deal of money, frustration and disappointment. “There are many pitfalls to avoid when securing funding for your first business, and understanding the risks is critical to success, your own peace of mind, and – something so often not considered – the impact on your family if the wrong type of financing is selected,” says Mike Rozman, CEO and co-founder of online lender BoeFly and a former VP at JP Morgan Chase Global Bank.
EnvironmentPosted by
Great Bend Post

IRS urges taxpayers to prepare for natural disasters

WASHINGTON — September is National Preparedness Month. With the height of hurricane season fast approaching and the ongoing threat of wildfires in some parts of the country, the Internal Revenue Service reminds everyone to develop an emergency preparedness plan. All taxpayers, from individuals to organizations and businesses, should take time...
EnvironmentTravelDailyNews.com

How to be prepared for a natural disaster when traveling

Back in 2017 and 2018, these hurricanes became household names owing to the immense havoc they caused in the Caribbean. And it seems that there are more and more natural disasters every year that are threatening the Atlantic and other areas. For instance, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti just a few days ago, leaving over 1400 dead, 6900 injured, and massive destruction to property in its wake.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

3 Signs Your Emergency Fund Is Too Small

Many people don't have enough money in their emergency accounts. Are you one of them?. If you want to be financially stable, you need an emergency fund. An emergency fund is money you keep in a high-yield savings account where it is accessible when you need it. The money is supposed to be used to cover your bills in case of a loss of income or to pay for other essential and unavoidable expenses that catch you by surprise.
Personal FinanceLivingston Parish News

FINANCE | When facing illness, take control of finances

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, virtually all of us have considered health-related issues. But for people facing a serious, chronic illness, such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, diabetes or cancer, health concerns are an everyday matter. If you’re fortunate, you may never be afflicted with such maladies, but the future is unpredictable. Of course, going through these health challenges bring physical and emotional concerns – but also financial ones. How can you prepare for them?
EconomyKEYT

EU commission to issue 250 billion euros in green bonds

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is looking to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds this fall as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU’s executive arm said on Tuesday that the bonds will represent 30% of NextGeneratoonEU’s total issuance. The EU said the funds mobilized will be allocated to green projects. The commission said it will issue the first green bond in October, subject to market conditions.
Personal Financemidfloridanewspapers.com

Strategies to recession-proof your finances

“Financial planning” is an umbrella term that can be applied to various aspects of money management. Many people associate financial planning with retirement. However, effective financial planning can help people confront today’s challenges just as much as it can help them prepare for their golden years. The pandemic that spread...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Owning a Home Doesn't Provide as Much Financial Security as You Think

I always thought owning my own home would give me financial peace of mind. Here's why it doesn't. I bought my first home jointly with my husband a little over 10 years ago, and at the time, I was convinced it was the right call. In fact, I still think that based on our circumstances, owning a home makes more sense than renting.
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy