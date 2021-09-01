Cancel
Public Safety

British journalist killed by armed robbers in Ghana

By Weronika Strzyżyńska
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Syed Taalay Ahmed Photograph: MTA

Tributes have been paid to a British journalist killed in an armed robbery in Ghana.

Syed Taalay Ahmed, 31, who grew up in Hartlepool, was working for Muslim Television Ahmadiyya International (MTA) when he was killed, the station said.

Ahmed had been in Ghana working on a documentary when his car was ambushed near the town of Tamale at about 7pm local time on 23 August, according to his colleague Farhad Ahmed.

The armed men shot Ahmed and injured his Ghanian colleague, making off with the victims’ cash and mobile phones. Ahmed was declared dead at the Tamale teaching hospital, the BBC reported.

MTA said in a statement: “As many are now aware, earlier this week a most devoted and sincere member of our MTA News team, Syed Taalay Ahmed sahib, lost his life whilst travelling abroad in Ghana on duty in the service of Islam.

“He was a much-loved member of the MTA team and produced a series of faith-inspiring documentaries and programmes. We will miss him every day and strive to build up on the great work he did.”

Ahmed, who was married with two children, studied journalism at the University of Sunderland and had worked for London-based MTA since 2016.

He had a keen interest in cricket and football and was a member of the Hartlepool cricket team.

Chris Smith, his former teammate, said: “Off the field, Taalay always seemed to be filled with life and joy. He had an infectious smile, and was always happy to chat with anyone about pretty much anything, all the while keeping an eye on the cricket.”

Ghanaian police said two of the suspected attackers were killed in an exchange of fire with officers, and a further four suspects have been arrested.

Ahmed’s body is to be repatriated to the UK on Wednesday, while the date and details of his funeral are to be confirmed.

“We humbly request for prayers for his family and close ones that may Allah grant them patience during this difficult time,” MTA said.

