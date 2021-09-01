Best cheap home security cameras of 2021

You don't have to spend a fortune to keep your home safe and secure. Even though some of the security cameras I recommend are pricey, a growing number of options from companies such as Wyze provide quality security without breaking the bank. These cameras tend to have a lot of the same features as their more expensive counterparts, such as continuous recording, a motion sensor, a rechargeable battery and apps that send a push notification when something triggers the camera. And considering they can cost as little as $20 on sale, they also have decent video quality. Both of the models on this list would make a great nanny cam or pet cam, and even connect to your existing smart home setup or smart device to keep you in the loop at all times.