Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best cheap home security cameras of 2021

By Megan Wollerton
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't have to spend a fortune to keep your home safe and secure. Even though some of the security cameras I recommend are pricey, a growing number of options from companies such as Wyze provide quality security without breaking the bank. These cameras tend to have a lot of the same features as their more expensive counterparts, such as continuous recording, a motion sensor, a rechargeable battery and apps that send a push notification when something triggers the camera. And considering they can cost as little as $20 on sale, they also have decent video quality. Both of the models on this list would make a great nanny cam or pet cam, and even connect to your existing smart home setup or smart device to keep you in the loop at all times.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Home Security#Smart Home#Motion Detection#Sd#Google#Walmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Best cheap phone under $100 in 2021: Top budget picks

Not everybody wants or needs the best phone money can buy. Perhaps you've browsed our budget phones under $300 and wonder whether even better bargains abound. Or maybe you want something super affordable (i.e., expendable) for your pre-teen's first handset. Or you're planning an extreme holiday -- rock climbing or white water rafting, anyone? -- and you'd rather not put your iPhone 12 Pro at risk. Do you want a backup device "just in case"? Or maybe you just love a really great deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best cheap 70-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

Given that 4K panels have dropped dramatically in price over the past few years, there are almost always some great 70-inch TV deals up for grabs for shoppers on a budget. Whether you’re moving to a 4K TV for the first time or are just looking to size up, you can’t go wrong with a 70-inch, and now’s a great time to look for some 70-inch TV sales if you’ve been thinking of upgrading your home theater setup.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

How to spot hidden cameras in Airbnb rental properties

The rise of home rental services such as Airbnb has been swift in changing the way we holiday – but there’s a dark side that is only now coming to light.Several stories this year about holidaymakers finding hidden cameras in rental properties have raised questions about the safety of staying in a stranger’s home.In 2017, Jason Scott tweeted a picture of a camera hidden inside a motion detector that his unnamed colleague discovered in an Airbnb apartment.“In ‘oh, that’s a thing now’ news, a colleague of mine thought it odd that there was a single ‘motion detector’ in his...
ElectronicsThe Verge

SimpliSafe finally adds an outdoor camera to its ‘whole home’ security system

SimpliSafe has finally added an outdoor camera to one of our favorite build-it-yourself home security systems. The new Wireless Outdoor Security Camera, first leaked by Dave Zatz, features a magnetic mount and a rechargeable battery that powers its LED spotlight and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi radio for a period of three to six months, depending upon settings. SimpliSafe will sell an optional solar panel to keep the battery topped-up later this fall.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 11 best deals in the Amazon Labor Day Sale 2021

Labor Day is one of the best times to upgrade all the electronic devices you have around the house, and there’s no better way to find these amazing discounts than by looking through Amazon. Among all the amazing Labor Day Deals you’ll see today, you’ll find great Amazon Echo deals, tablet deals, and even Apple Watch deals. We hope you’re excited to jump into all the amazing Labor Day sales that you’ll find in the Amazon Labor Day Sale today. Don’t forget to check them out before they’re all gone!
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Nest Doorbell vs. Ring Video Doorbell 4: Which should you buy?

The new Nest Doorbell is a great addition to any smart home, letting you see who is at the door and speak to them, whether you're home or not. The ability to distinguish among people, packages, animals, and cars, along with the vertical field-of-view, sets it apart. Wire-free setup with...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera review

The Arlo Essential is an affordable outdoor security camera that works well and has a powerful spotlight, but it has a short battery life compared to the Blink Outdoor. Today's best Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera deals. Arlo Essential Spotlight... Reduced Price. Arlo Essential spotlight... Arlo Essential Spotlight... Prime. We...
ElectronicsEW.com

10 of the best Labor Day TV deals you can shop from LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more

Fall is just a few days away, and the holiday season will be here in a jiffy. Whether you're looking for a way to better accommodate family and friends or watch your favorite seasonal movies on a crystal clear screen, all the Labor Day TV sales happening right now make it a great time to upgrade your entertainment setup. Walmart, Amazon, and Target all have marked down TVs you can shop this week, including options from LG and Samsung.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Save over $300 with this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal at Walmart

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals from different retailers, giving you the chance to purchase a massive screen for your home theater setup for cheaper than usual. If you don’t know where to start, you might want to begin by browsing Walmart TV deals, which includes a $312 discount for this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV that brings its price down to just $388, from its original price of $700.
Cell Phonesuticaphoenix.net

The best TVs of 2021

CNN — TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars. If you choose wisely, that investment should last you awhile. You don’t need...
Electronicspocketnow.com

The latest Echo show and more Amazon devices are on sale today

We have found tons of products currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the all-new Echo Show 8 that’s now getting a 23 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. This means that you can grab one for as low as $100. This is the second-generation Echo Show 8, which means you get an 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers, along with a 13MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered during calls. It also features Alexa support, which means you can ask your smart display to perform several tasks for you. Plus, you also get a mic and camera off button and a built-in camera shutter if you are concerned about privacy issues.
ElectronicsCNET

Ring Doorbell Wired has dropped back down to Prime Day prices

The peace of mind gained with a video doorbell is unparalleled, from seeing when a package is delivered to being able to respond to someone at your front door even if you're not a home. Being able to see your front door at any time is extremely helpful, but it can often be a little on the expensive side. Today, Amazon is offering both the ability to see your front door from your phone but also the ability to pair it to a new Amazon Echo Dot so you can hear your doorbell anywhere in your home for $65.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera is DIY simple and has its own 80dB siren

SimpliSafe revealed and released their first wireless outdoor camera this week. The SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera works with motion detection up to 30 feet away, latency-free two-way audio, and a removable, rechargeable battery. This camera works with SimpliSafe’s Smart Person Detection and Smart AI algorithms to “preserve battery life and protect privacy.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy