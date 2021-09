The Los Angeles Lakers have a big three as a result of adding Russell Westbrook to their pre-existing duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Despite the fact that Westbrook is a massive talent upgrade for the team, a lot of people have questioned how Westbrook would pair with LeBron James and the team overall. After all, both stars are fairly ball-dominant players, and there have been claims that Russell Westbrook's inability to shoot well from beyond the arc at the PG position would cramp the spacing for James.