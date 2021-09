The Broken Bow Lady Indians volleyball team won their opening match of the year 3-0 over Hershey Thursday night at the Indian gym. Bow’s straight set win came by scores of 25-15 in the first, 25-19 in the second, and 26-24 in the third. Kya Scott had 19 kills and Brianna Quinn had 10 kills to lead the Broken Bow attack. Kailyn Scott finished with 36 assists in the match and Callie White led the team in blocks with 5. Broken Bow will play Malcolm at the Bill Marshall Classic during the Nebraska State Fair at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island on Saturday.