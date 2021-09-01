Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Frustrated? Iowa Drivers Seem to Forget Right Lane Laws

By Johnny Marks
Posted by 
K92.3
K92.3
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever taken a road trip on one of America's highways or freeways, you've likely figured out one simple thing: some people just don't get the right/left lane purpose. That is simply, the right lane is for driving, the left lane is for passing. With semi's rolling up and down our roads, you will, indeed, find yourself in the left lane often. But you shouldn't "park" yourself there. In fact, Iowa, like most other states, actually has a law on the books that say as much.

k923.fm

Comments / 7

K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Beeradvocate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
TrafficPosted by
104.5 KDAT

It’s Official: Illinois Drivers Are Worse Than Iowa Drivers

Let's face it, there are bad drivers everywhere. While I could stop it at that and we could move on with our lives, I won't. Why? Because we officially know who the Quad Cities thinks is worse at driving. After hundreds of comments and replies, it is official. The Quad Cities thinks Illinois drivers are worse than Iowa drivers.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Seniors Should Have to Retake the Drivers Test [OPINION]

Do you remember your folks saying, "driving is a privilege, not a right!" They were correct. Using that as a metric for driving throughout life, shouldn't it mean if you're no longer fully capable of safely driving, you have to forfeit your license? Say you break a driving law, get a DUI, or cause an accident due to distracted driving. You lose, even if it's for a short time, your driving privilege. You often have to take a test to get your license back when the time comes.
Trafficaudacy.com

Is the left lane for passing or for driving fast?

It's a question near and dear to all Texans' hearts: What is the far left lane used for, passing or driving fast?. A new poll from YouGov asked this very question, and found that of the 27,000 Americans surveyed, most people say BOTH!. 40% of respondents said it's for passing...
Montana StatePosted by
97.1 KISS FM

New National Drunk Driving Report is Out, Here’s Where Montana Ranks

The latest National Drunk Driving Report has been released, and it reveals that Montanans live in the heart of America's DUI country. ArrestRecords.com released the study after they took the latest FBI crime statistics, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration DUI fatality statistics, and U.S. Census Bureau data to create a DUI severity score for each state.
CarsStreetsblog Capitol Hill

What If Drivers Had to Follow Scooter Laws?

It seems like there’s a news story every other day about an exciting new traffic law aimed at curbing the most dangerous behaviors on U.S. roads. The only problem? They’re almost exclusively aimed at the riders of electric push scooters — not automobile drivers, who are actually responsible for virtually all of the national traffic violence death toll.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Hot 97-5

The Drunkest States In America, Where Does North Dakota Stumble In?

According to our friends at World Population Review, they crunched the numbers, and came up with the states with the most alcohol consumption for 2021. North Dakota has had a reputation for a long time now, as one of the drunkest states in America. Binge drinking, underage drinking and alcoholism are all a problems for the Peace Garden State. I'm not sure if it's the fact we typically have 6 months of winter, the lack of things to do in general in the state, or our predominantly German heritage? We like to drink in North Dakota.
Posted by
MotorBiscuit

Following Distance: A Safe Driving Tactic Nobody Uses

I drive a lot, especially on highways, and have picked up a few driving tactics as I’ve chowed down the miles. But the road is riddled with these annoying things called “other drivers,” who actively try to make things miserable. They weave through lanes, never use their blinker, and disregard safe driving strategies just to shave two minutes off their travel time. But nothing irks me more than people who don’t maintain a proper following distance not just because it’s annoying, but because it’s deadly.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

5 states with toughest chain laws for truckers

Commercial truck drivers have a tough job, especially when winter storms kick in. Many states require drivers to use chains for better traction and safer driving. The following states have some of the strictest chain laws in the country, based on various factors. Overall, Colorado seems to have the strictest chain law. The rest of the top five states are listed in no particular order.
TrafficThe Valley Reporter

Fayston residents to try signs to slow traffic

Fayston residents who are concerned about speeding on North Fayston Road asked the town select board to take action at the board’s August 10 meeting. Town resident Richard Davis told the assembled residents that it was the third time he’d come to the select board seeking town action on speeding. Davis, an equestrian, was joined by other equestrians as well as pedestrians in sounding the alarm about speeders. David said he has stopped riding his horses on North Fayston Road due to behavioral issues he’s seen arise from vehicles driving too fast by them.
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

Hot Take: Iowa Bicyclists Are Out of Control and it’s Dangerous

Iowans love to bike. Look at RAGBRAI. That puppy averages 8,500 - 10,000 riders a year. Granted many aren't from Iowa, it's still an Iowa thing. In my quiet little neighborhood, people bike religiously. Spring, summer, fall, and even on nicer winter days. Biking is awesome. It's great. I just have one littttle gripe: cyclists can be a bit too aloof and, it's very dangerous.
Hot Springs, ARArkansas Online

OPINION | DRIVETIME MAHATMA: Hey drivers, no hurry in those turn lanes

Dear Mahatma: The Transportation Department likes five-lane highways. That is, two lanes in each direction plus a dedicated left-turn lane in the center such as the rebuilt stretch of U.S. 70 between Interstate 30 and Hot Springs. Where do you come down on the legality/advisability of using the turn lane as an on-ramp for turning left onto the highway from a side street? -- Left Frustrated.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy