Question: Really, PBS is canceling Arthur? I guess it is true, then, the world is ending and they have lost their minds. —Wendy W, Gig Harbor, WA. Matt Roush: It sure seems that way, doesn’t it? If I truly believed Arthur was disappearing from public TV, I’d be more upset. But with 25 years of episodes, numbering over 240, new generations will be able to watch this wonderful children’s series as if it were new. And when this news was confirmed, the show’s executive producer noted that they’ll continue to develop new Arthur content for PBS Kids and other platforms, so all is not lost. But yes, to hear the word “canceled” in association with a show like Arthur would be like learning they’re turning the lights off on Sesame Street.