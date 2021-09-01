8 Emerging Designers Behind Your New Favorite Going-Out Heels

I’m wearing the most comfortable sneakers right now. It’s like a walking foot massage, cradled by delicious padded foam, kissed by a puffer coat. I feel like I’m getting a deluxe foot rub. And while these kicks are extremely comfortable, they are also the largest sneakers, too. Humungous. Hulking. It looks like my foot got stuck in a beehive. They are the classic Adidas Superstars, but now laughably extended and bloated, courtesy of Kerwin Frost, the personality known for his bizarre street style and his talk show Kerwin Frost Talks. Frost, who collaborated with Adidas on the design, christened the shoe the “Superstuffed” thanks to their XXL look. Each shoe is fitted to someone’s actual size, but appears five sizes larger thanks to its funhouse mirror “stuffed” qualities.