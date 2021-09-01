Cancel
Exclusive Video! Ben Platt on How Dear Evan Hansen Helped Him Embrace His Own 'Strangeness, Weirdness and Queerness'

Broadway.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen arrives on September 24. Ahead of the premiere, Broadway.com has an exclusive clip featuring the film's Tony-winning star Ben Platt. Watch Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and more co-stars sing Platt's praises and Platt open up about taking on the role of Evan Hansen on both the stage and screen. "When I saw how many people saw themselves in Evan and how connected people felt to him, I felt so relieved that somebody with such anxiousness could have so much love and connection from people. It made me feel I could embrace my own strangeness and weirdness and queerness," he said. "Now we have an opportunity to show it to a huge number of people that would never have been able to see it on stage. I'm very grateful for that." Check out the exclusive video below!

