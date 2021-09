The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education has voted to require masks for all students and adults on school grounds. According to a statement issued by the district, masks will be required for every adult and student regardless of vaccination status. The district said that it will require masks to be worn at all times both indoors and outdoors when in the presence of others on school grounds. Hulbert Public Schools is now the first school district to implement a full mask mandate in Northeast Oklahoma. It is also the first district to have a mandate without any outs for parents. According to the district, students will be able to remove their masks when they are able to socially distance while eating lunch.