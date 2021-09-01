Backpack giveaway in Springfield Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Backpacks filled with school supplies are available to families in need at the Boys & Girls Club in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Three organizations partnered together to supply 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in Springfield. Suez Temple #114 Prince Hall Shriners along with CRRC MA and Boys & Girls Club Family Center to are providing the backpacks from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located on 100 Acorn Street in Springfield.