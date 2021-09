Producer Dead Ba$$ has a new remix out, and he taps Wavy D and Leel Da Real for “Don’t Look.” The track is full of flexes, to say the least, built around a hook that reads like a checklist of trap essentials. The beat leans on a carnival-feeling organ loop, but only gets heavier and trippier as it progresses. The deep sounding beat does well playing off of the higher pitched vocals, and while it may not be the heaviest of substance-filled tracks, it certainly has replay value. “Don’t Look” is for the ragers, and there’s no two ways about that. Get hyped for the remix by checking it out below: