Remembering Ed Asner's Best Animated Roles
On Monday, TV icon Ed Asner passed away at 91 years old, leaving behind a decades-long body of work and almost as many years of activism and charitable works. Whether it's The Mary Tyler Moore Show or Elf, most pop-culture-savvy Americans have seen Asner in something or other, and most have a warm feeling for the star. But as with so many talented performers, it's possible that some of your favorite Ed Asner roles didn't have Ed Asner's face attached to them at all. The actor has done voice acting for decades, creating a separate category of roles that he used to help shape popular culture.comicbook.com
Comments / 0