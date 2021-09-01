Sam Cook column: A boy and his board — on the move

She shares why she returned for 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' and why she's not giving up on finding love anytime soon. You can’t hold back Diamond Jack. The beauty, whom a horde of quarantining Netflix viewers were introduced to from the hit series Love Is Blind last February, made that clear when asked how she deals with the disappointments she’s faced while looking for love. There was the very unfortunate confrontation with her short-lived fiancé Carlton Morton, which ended in him calling her out her name and her throwing her engagement ring in a pool. (He would return it to her at the reunion. She’s since flushed it.) And upon her return for the short follow-up series, After the Altar, a seemingly promising connection with a guy named Rumeal ended with him leaving in frustration because he couldn’t have 100 percent of her attention at the anniversary party that reunited cast. It wasn’t easy, but don’t let the tears fool you. She’s doing just fine.