Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine created more than twice the antibodies than the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study comparing the immune responses to the inoculations. The study of nearly 2,500 workers at a major Belgium hospital system discovered that the average antibody levels of those who took a full course of the Moderna vaccine was 3836 U/mL while those who took a full course of the Pfizer vaccine had antibody levels of 1444 U/mL.