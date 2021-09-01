Lunchables Takes Over FAO Schwarz, Launches New "Lunchabuilds" Building Kits

For more than 30 years, Lunchables have been letting kids get creative with their lunchtime favorites and now, the beloved brand is taking creativity a step further. Lunchables is teaming up with FAO Schwarz to introduce Lunchabuilds Kits, limited-edition building kits that will let kids fuel their imaginations as well as launching an immersive experience at New York's historic FAO Schwarz featuring larger-than-life Lunchables creations.