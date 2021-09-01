Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Lunchables Takes Over FAO Schwarz, Launches New "Lunchabuilds" Building Kits

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 30 years, Lunchables have been letting kids get creative with their lunchtime favorites and now, the beloved brand is taking creativity a step further. Lunchables is teaming up with FAO Schwarz to introduce Lunchabuilds Kits, limited-edition building kits that will let kids fuel their imaginations as well as launching an immersive experience at New York's historic FAO Schwarz featuring larger-than-life Lunchables creations.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronx Zoo#Lunchables#Robot#Zoos#Faoschwarz Com#Lunchabuilds Architect#Wa#The Gateway Arch#The San Diego Zoo#The Omaha Zoo#Kraft Heinz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Abbott signs Texas elections bill, Democrats file suit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday signed a sweeping overhaul of his state’s election procedures after months of delay caused by Democrats who sought to block the bill they say will disenfranchise voters. Abbott made the measure his top priority in two special legislative sessions he called over the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy