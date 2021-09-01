Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Lil Nas X honored by Trevor Project with inaugural suicide prevention advocacy award

By David Oliver, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Grammy winner Lil Nas X can add another award to his mantle: LGBTQ suicide prevention organization The Trevor Project's suicide prevention advocate of the year.

The honor, announced Wednesday, marks the group's first time giving such an award, and a timely one at that – September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The recording artist spoke up on TikTok in February about his depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, and has since released outspoken music videos and posted acerbic tweets standing up for LGBTQ rights – not to mention kissed one of his male dancers at the BET Awards .

"( Lil Nas X 's) vulnerability in his journey to self acceptance and expression has created space for candid conversations around mental health and sexual identity, signaling to LGBTQ youth that they are not alone," Amit Paley, CEO and executive director at The Trevor Project, said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwXDK_0bjJRfd000
Grammy winner Lil Nas X can add another award on his mantle as of Wednesday morning: suicide prevention advocate of the year, from LGBTQ suicide prevention organization The Trevor Project. Courtesy of Sony Music

In case you missed it: Lil Nas X compares 'terrifying' BET Awards performance to 'jumping in a lake full of sharks'

The Trevor Project found that 42% of LGBTQ youth this past year seriously considered attempting suicide. But more than 80% say LGBTQ celebrities positively influence their feelings around their LGBTQ identity.

"Discrimination around sexuality and gender identity is still very real, and our community deserves to feel supported and totally free to be themselves," Lil Nas X said in a statement. "I often get messages from fans telling me about their struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it made me realize that this was something bigger than myself. If using my voice and expressing myself in my music can help even one kid out there who feels alone, then it was all worth it.”

Social media erupted following premiere of his video for " Montero (Call Me By Your Name) " this spring, which included sexually-explicit biblical and Satanic imagery (he kills the devil, among other things). Fans celebrated the queerness in the video but others felt he went too far. Advocates say his critics miss the bigger picture: his brave statement for Black queerness.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill also wrote a letter to his 14-year-old self along with the song's release. "I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist," the letter reads.

Another music video for his song "Sun Goes Down" shows the artist helping a younger version of himself while considering suicide and having a difficult time figuring out his sexuality.

His debut album (aptly titled) "Montero" arrives Sept. 17.

The Trevor Project helps LGBTQ+ people struggling with thoughts of suicide at 866-488-7386 or text 678-678.

The LGBT National Help Center National Hotline can be reached at 1-888-843-4564.

Important: Lil Nas X's Satan imagery angers parents. But advocates say critics are missing the point.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lil Nas X honored by Trevor Project with inaugural suicide prevention advocacy award

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

239K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Ideation#Lgbtq Suicide Prevention#The Trevor Project#Tiktok#Sony Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

Lil Nas X Receives Major Honor From LGBTQ Suicide Prevention Group

NEW YORK (AP) — Lil Nas X has been awarded the inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award from the advocacy group The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis intervention for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning young people. The...
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Big Ed and ex-girlfriend Liz are back together and engaged?

Big Ed of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way loves to keep his name in the headlines. But lately, the San Diego native and his ex-girlfriend, Liz Marie, have been sparking some crazy rumors. The two were spotted by an avid 90 Day Fiance fan while eating at a restaurant...
Celebritiesmaryvilleforum.com

Lil Nas X turned down Euphoria role to finish debut LP

Lil Nas X turned down the opportunity to appear in 'Euphoria' to concentrate on completing his upcoming debut album ‘Montero’. The 22-year-old rapper was offered a role in the HBO drama, which stars Zendaya, but he declined as his full focus is on finishing his LP, however, he admits he is interested in getting in acting in the future.
Musicb975.com

Rihanna announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, streaming September 24

While the Rihanna Navy anxiously waits for her first new solo music in five years, Bad Gal RiRi on Thursday announced her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show. In a brief video clip on Instagram, Rihanna seductively gyrates her bare booty, alone, with the caption, “Rihanna Presents Amazon Original Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, 9/24/21.” She adds the comment, “Oh you think you ready?”
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Lil Nas X announces new album Montero with pregnancy photo shoot

Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his new album Montero with a pregnancy photo shoot, calling it his “baby”.The 22-year-old rapper, who released the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March, told People that he’s releasing his new project on 17 September. In the photoshoot, Nas X is seen dressed in a white satin robe with a flower crown and a baby bump. “SURPRISE!” he captioned the image. “I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy Montero is due 17 September 2021.” The “Industry Baby” singer revealed that he came...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Lil Nas X Poses PREGNANT in Promotion of Debut Album ‘MONTERO’

Lil Nas X, who has announced that he is “expecting”!. The Pop provocateur lives up to his billing by posing pregnant in support of his debut album ‘Montero.’. The hotly anticipated project – which is preceded by singles ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘Industry Baby’ – drops September 17 and to trumpet its arrival, Nas posted the following:
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Shares Pregnancy Photos

Lil Nas X has made a stunning announcement to the world, telling his fans that he's expecting a bundle of joy in a few weeks. After trolling Drake and remixing his cover artwork with a dozen pregnant men, Lil Nas X has announced that he's "expecting," revealing his due date in the caption.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Normani Speaks On Long-Time Friendship With Cardi

Normani says Cardi B has been her “champion for a very, very long time.”. Normani, who was a part of Cardi’s “WAP” video, says Cardi was a big supporter of her single, “Motivation.”. The singer also revealed that she and Cardi have the same stylist in common so along with...
CelebritiesMTV

'Power Bottom Rapper' Lil Nas X Announces

On Wednesday (August 25), Lil Nas X dropped a trailer for his highly anticipated debut album Montero, which will be out September 17. The trailer, which immediately follows the events of his visual for “Industry Baby,” begins with a Montero News Network (MNN) broadcast of a news anchor, played by Lil Nas X himself. "Breaking news! Power bottom 'rapper' Lil Nas X and his Caucasian friend led a prison escape this morning," he reports. "This comes just months after the talentless homosexual was sentenced to five years in prison. Investigators say that anybody that comes into contact with the power bottom should contact authorities. Immediately."
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Lil Nas X Announces 'Montero' Release Date

Lil Nas X will release his highly anticipated debut album, Montero, on September 17th via Columbia Records. The rapper announced the release date in a teaser video, which also includes a snippet of a new song. “Creating this album has been therapy for me,” he said in a statement. “I’ve...
Hip Hophotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X & Kevin Abstract Discuss Being LGBTQIA+ Artists In Hip Hop

As two LGBTQIA+ voices in the Hip Hop industry, Lil Nas X being interviewed by Kevin Abstract is a meeting of the minds that just makes sense. They both have been open about their sexuality in a genre that is not as widely accepting of gay artists, especially among men, but they have forged paths that have resulted in both acquiring success in their own right.
Musiccodelist.biz

The rapper Lil Nas X is the provocateur of the hour

L.il Nas X wants to end the “gay era”. The American rapper wants, he recently announced on Twitter, back to the “cowboy era”. And preferably as soon as possible – when his first album “Montero” is finally released. By “cowboy era” he doesn’t mean the nineteenth century, but the year 2019. The pre-pandemic year, then, and the year in which he rode through a small American town rapping, accompanied by country singer Billy Ray Cyrus at the Guitar. No song was at number one on the Billboard charts longer than the two-minute short “Old Town Road”. Shortly thereafter, he came out as homosexual.
MusicETOnline.com

Doja Cat to Host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat is making her hosting debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer and rapper took to Instagram to share the exciting news, which comes just one day after MTV announced that she will be one of the performers in this year’s star-studded lineup. "I’m hosting the...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Celebrities Remember Michael K. Williams Following His Death: "A Talent Beyond Measure"

Stars are paying tribute to Michael K. Williams following his death. On Sept. 6, the actor's publicist, Marianna Shafran, confirmed the news in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter: "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss." Williams was well-known for his role as Omar Little on The Wire, which aired from 2002 to 2008 and starred in a number of other projects since, including Lovecraft Country, which earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.
CelebritiesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Safaree Tells Lil Nas X to Leave Satan Worshipping to the KKK

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X raised a lot of eyebrows when he announced he was releasing a Satan-themed Nike Air Max 97 sneaker in collaboration with Brooklyn, N.Y.-based art collective MSCHF. The shoe, which also appeared in the rapper's controversial "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" video, also featured a drop of blood, which shocked a lot of critics. Pro skater Tony Hawk has since unveiled—and sold out—a skateboard with elements that liken Nas X's shoe and the rapper is speaking out about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy