U.S. Politics

Biden broke his promise in Afghanistan

By Jaden Amos, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Today we have a column from Sen. Todd Young about the Americans left behind in Afghanistan and the end of the country's longest war. We also have two pieces from the Editorial Board, including one about Texas's abortion law.

Americans left behind: Biden broke his promise in Afghanistan

By Sen. Todd Young

This is how the U.S. mission in Afghanistan ends. With a bang. And a whimper.

The last American soldier left the country. President Joe Biden issued a flimsy written statement Monday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a dispiriting address.

America can no longer with a straight face say we leave no one behind. And the people I’ve spoken with in Indiana are seething, embarrassed, ashamed.

Today's Editorial Cartoon

Kevin Necessary, USA TODAY Network USA TODAY Network

Our View: Texas abortion law is grossly un-American

By The Editorial Board

The Lone Star State has created an Orwellian system where neighbors would be paid to snitch on neighbors as lawyers profit from a process that could have been designed by the East German Stasi. In the legal discovery process, clinics could be forced to turn over women's medical records to prove or disprove whether they had an abortion and how old the embryo was.

You don't have to believe in abortion on demand or revere Roe v. Wade as a landmark victory for women's rights to understand that the Texas law is simply un-American.

Some other columns to check out

This newsletter was compiled by Jaden Amos.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden broke his promise in Afghanistan

