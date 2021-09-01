Cancel
Kent, CT

Toddler Tunes - Fall Session Registration is open! at Kent Recreation.

Kent Recreation is excited to offer this music class run by the talented Jennifer Grace for children ages 0-5! Children will be singing songs in English and Spanish, doing parachute play, using percussion instruments and dancing to help develop music skills that include rhythm work. The students will learn basic vocabulary, the alphabet, traditional nursery rhymes, and songs in both English and Spanish. We hope to see you there!

