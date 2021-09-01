Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Small, manageable projects to make home more welcoming that won’t break the bank

By Rachel Layne
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Thinking about selling your well-lived-in home in a hot real estate market but don't have the budget for a major renovation?

Demand for remodeling has soared during the pandemic as homeowners spent more time inside their houses. That has exacerbated delays and supply shortages, putting major renovations out of reach for some people.

But there are plenty of small fixes that can make your home feel refreshed – and increase its value for buyers who have typically already been online looking at dozens of homes, experts say.

"For under $1,000 you can do so many things," says Lisa Resch, real estate agent with Compass whose own long-term projects include restoring her 1913 home in the Chevy Chase area of Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kW6oj_0bjJR8mO00
There are plenty of small fixes that can make your home feel refreshed – and increase its value for buyers. Getty Images / kupicoo

Nine projects under $1,000

Here are nine mini-projects under $1,000 experts recommend:

1. Paint the front door and put on new house numbers

Don't have the money to paint your home's entire exterior? Try the front door instead.

Another easy fix? Try affixing new house numbers. However, don't use off-the-shelf stickers. Get something substantial, Resch advises.

"I always put on new house numbers, especially if they're replacing the kind that were just off the rack from your local hardware store," she says.

2. Spruce up landscaping

You've likely heard of  "curb appeal," the phrase real estate agents use to describe the visual aesthetics of a home's outside yard and entryway.

►Renting an apartment?: Rents during COVID are already high and they are only going higher

►'The builder had sold 130 homes the first day': Foreign buyers may add to housing woes, prices

Even if you don't have a green thumb, basic lawn care typically costs $49 to $209 per project, according to HomeAdvisor.

3. Build a fire pit

Building a fire pit can make your yard its own retreat. And it's less expensive than installing a fireplace inside.

What's more, they can be easy to build yourself.

4. Paint one or more rooms

A recent survey from HomeAdvisor found it costs between $2 and $6 per square foot for an interior paint job, with most averaging about $3.50. Thumbtack, a similar service, found interior painting averages about $385 a room and wallpaper about $580.

5. Spruce up the bathroom

For a client in Maryland with a vintage tub in the bathroom, Resch bought a new vanity with storage at Home Depot, added new black matte hardware and added new light fixtures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fA9LU_0bjJR8mO00
This is a before picture of a vanity. It may only take several hundred dollars to improve the bathroom, and it will reap more in the home sale. Lisa Resch, Dana Rice Group at Compass

"It looks so pretty. And this had a nice vintage vibe to it," she recalls. "Even with labor for installation, we weren't even up to $600."

If your bathroom tile has moldy or worn grout, you may want to have it cleaned and repaired. The average cost for tile grout cleaning and professional touch-up is $225 to $300. A high-end job can cost just less than $1,000, according to Thumbtack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zySL8_0bjJR8mO00
This is the after picture of the bathroom. A few hundred dollars can really spruce up a bathroom and bring in more dollars for a seller. Lisa Resch, Dana Rice Group at Compass

Choose your color wisely

Try a "super clean, simple palette," Resch says.

If you're planning to sell, paint the interior top-to-bottom. Popular colors have shifted from a light beige to gray or greenish color, she says. Also consider white trim, which makes the color stand out.

"You just want it to look fresh and clean. People want to come in and picture their own stuff," Resch says. "That's why we always have people de-personalize. Take your crazy art off the wall."

6. Get your windows washed

Get both the interior and exterior windows washed, Resch says.

"It makes a massive difference and, depending on the size of the house, it's anywhere from $400 to $800 because they (cleaners) do the inside and the outside and often they wash the screens," Resch says. "It's imperative."

7. Add open shelving

Home improvement shows made open shelves popular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDwE2_0bjJR8mO00
This is a before picture of a fireplace and shelves. Spending a few hundred dollars can help the sale of a home, experts say. Lisa Resch, Dana Rice Group at Compass

The addition adds a bit of personality to your home. It also can speed a home sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKtkI_0bjJR8mO00
This is an after photo of the fireplace. A bright home can help in the sale of a home, experts say. Lisa Resch, Dana Rice Group at Compass

Listings that mention open shelf designs sell six days faster than expected.

8. Replace the light fixtures

Simply changing light fixtures can modernize a house, Resch says.

"I always try to swap out the primary fixtures where I can," Resch says. "Even outdoor lights can change the vibe of a place."

9. Clean the carpets and the floors

Floor cleaning prices range from $250 to $400. Carpet cleaning costs about $94 per room, with two rooms costing about $120 and three about $146, according to Thumbtack.

Refinishing hardwood floors can cost between $3 and $7 per square foot, an average of $1500, with a wide range of prices depending on condition and square footage, according to Thumbtack.

If a full refinishing is out of your price range, a "light buff" may do the trick Resch says.

"Just do a quick buff, not even a full sanding," Resch advises. "Then do a quick polish or coat of polyurethane and it looks so pretty."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Small, manageable projects to make home more welcoming that won’t break the bank

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

239K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Home Depot#Real Estate Brokerage#Covid#Homeadvisor#Thumbtack#Dana Rice Group#Compass Listings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignMinneapolis Star Tribune

Homeowners found an unexpected gift during pandemic renovations: Time

Adam Weingarten, 38, and his wife, Philippa Levenberg, 34, had just embarked on a renovation of their Great Falls, Va., home in March 2020 when the pandemic swept in. Weingarten, a principal solutions architect at Pantheon Systems, and Levenberg, vice president of digital strategy at Qorvis Communications, purchased their 3,009-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, situated on just under three acres, in 2018 for $994,900. Their renovation's timing couldn't have been worse.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Stylish Ways To Make A Small Living Room Seem Bigger And More Inviting

Small living rooms can be super inviting and cozy but they can also feel really cramped and cluttered the line between these very different aesthetics is quite thin. When designed right, a small living room doesn’t feel tiny. In fact, it can feel quite airy and spacious which may be hard to believe. Here’s a few design tricks that you can use if you want to make your own living room look bigger without actually expanding it.
Interior Designseattlepi.com

Renovating your home? Don't forget the heating and cooling system

(BPT) - As the pandemic continues to keep many Americans in their houses, home improvement projects are on the rise. With long durations of time spent at home, more homeowners value a comfortable and functional living space. Today, renovation and repair are preferred by 61% of people over relocation. One...
Interior DesignEvening Star

Popular renovation projects during the pandemic

Spending so much time at home during the pandemic led many homeowners to spruce up their homes. According to HomeAdvisor’s 2021 State of Home Spending report, spending on home improvements increased by an average of $745 per household in 2020. In the face of travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines,...
Home & Gardenfamilyhandyman.com

10 Things That Can Make Your Home Look Cheap

Being intentional with design choices and injecting your home with personality can go a long way. It doesn’t matter how smart and sophisticated the decor and design of your home is if it’s constantly covered by a layer of clutter. Clutter clogs up the flow of a room more than anything and automatically makes any design choices seem less intentional. The good news is that clutter is a treatable issue- here are some great tips for getting things organized and out of the way.
Home & Gardenmarketresearchtelecast.com

Make Projects: Smart Home competition ends soon

Sleep eight more times, then the time has come: The The next level: make your smart home really smart-Competition in cooperation with AVM Make Projects ends. We are looking for your project: temperature sensors control your heating and shutters? Your smart home automatically switches on the lights and the stereo system when you come home? Your door lock opens with a fingerprint? The cat flap recognizes your cat’s face? Does your cat like your smart home better than you because you have automated cat feeding? Take the opportunity and submit your project to the competition.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Couple's Extra-Wide Tiny Home Features Mudroom and Ergonomic Kitchen

A few extra inches can make a big difference in any small living space, and that's especially true when it comes to maximizing the limited amount of square footage in a tiny house. Most tiny houses are built 8.5 feet wide to fit on wheeled trailer bases that can be towed on the road without a permit, and these dimensions can often influence how staircases are oriented, and how kitchens and bathrooms are laid out.
Worth, ILPosted by
30Seconds

House Repairs Worth Making Before You Sell: 6 Home Maintenance Repairs That Add Value to Your Home

If you're thinking about selling your home in the near future, you probably want to know what repairs to consider doing on your house. After all, you know that your home will be professionally inspected. After these inspections, your buyer will ask you to complete repairs or maintenance projects or lower the price of your house. You may as well complete these home projects in your own time before the house goes on the market. Not only will you be able to spread out the costs over more months, but you may also be able to save money by completing some projects on your own.
Home & Gardenvaluenews.com

Gleam Guard is an Easy, Affordable Kitchen Upgrade Refinish and renew your cabinets and woodwork with little downtime and at much lower cost than replacement.

September, 2021: Fall is on its way and with the cooler weather coming in; you can finally get to your home renovation list before the holidays, starting with your cabinets. While cabinets’ purpose is functional, they remain a focal point of the home. Whether your cabinets are peeling, greasy or even in bad condition, Gleam Guard Wood Refinishing can remedy your woodwork and make it look like new again using eco-friendly and odorless materials with a 5-year guarantee to top it off! They are an A+ Rated BBB Accredited company and offer reasonably priced and highly effective solutions for restoring and refinishing your cabinetry and woodwork.
TV & VideosReal Simple

5 Renovation Lessons We Learned From 'Cheap Old Houses' on HGTV

Like so many city- and apartment-dwellers, one of my coping mechanisms throughout the pandemic has been scrolling through real estate listings. But instead of houses with state-of-the-art kitchens or sprawling backyards with pools and an outdoor lounge, I click on those with low asking prices (even in my fantasy, I'm evidently on a budget) and a lot of history—the fewer renovations, the better.
Interior Designlebomag.com

Closing the Door on Open Space Living

Is the “open concept” home floor plan going out of style? It depends who you ask. But one thing is certain: the door is having a shining moment. A — nnie Skiba and Dan Thomas had renovated their Tampa Avenue home to open the entire first floor—no walls or doors. At the time, an open floor plan allowed them to see their young children better. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and private space within the home was lacking, Thomas resorted to using his truck as his office space. In January, the couple upgraded to a new home on Sunset Drive, with a private wing including two office spaces and a bathroom. They don’t miss the openness of their previous home. “It’s nice to be able to close a door,” said Skiba.
PhotographyPhotofocus

10 film photography accessories that won’t break the bank

Have you been doing film photography for quite some time now? Chances are, you’re ready to either upgrade your gear or invest in useful accessories. If budget is a major consideration, the latter is your best option. There are actually plenty of film photography accessories that won’t put a dent on your wallet. Some of them you’ll find especially useful during a shoot; others will come in handy if you’re also doing some film developing at home.
Skin CarePopSugar

6 Hyperpigmentation Products That Won't Break the Bank, but Actually Work

We often hear that a flawless face of makeup starts with a great skin-care routine, but if you have hyperpigmenation, clear skin isn't always that simple. Like many people of color, I've long experienced the effects of scarring and hyperpigmentation following adolescent and hormonal acne. Though I was eventually able to tame my sporadic teenage breakouts, getting rid of its aftermath has been a long, challenging process.
Interior DesignConsumer Reports.org

4 Easy Tips to Organize Your Home's Entryway

There’s an unspoken rule that the entryway to a home serves as a drop-off point for a slew of odds and ends. We kick our shoes off the moment we get inside, hang our coats in the hall closet or on a wall-mounted hook, drop the mail on a console, and toss our keys on top.

Comments / 0

Community Policy