As online shopping becomes increasingly the norm, there will be plenty of job openings for Amazon warehouse workers. That is, until Amazon reaches its ultimate goal of replacing all human warehouse employees with sticky, eight-legged robots (or Jeff Bezos clones). Naturally, Amazon’s robots will produce enormous quantities of gunk. That’s why the No. 1 job in the near future will be a gunk scrubber. That is, until Amazon invents a gunk-scrubbing robot, at which point the only job left in the warehouse will be a semi-licensed robo-spider-maintenance technician. That is, until the robots rebel and kill their maintenance techs first, to demonstrate that no humans will be shown pity.