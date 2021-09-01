One killed, two injured after triple shooting, police say

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday morning. The incident occurred in the area of N. 15th Street and W. North Avenue.

They say around 5 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee male sustained life-threatening injuries and was dropped off at a local hospital where he later died. A second victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was dropped off at a local hospital. The third victim, a 52-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was also dropped off at a local hospital.

Police say the shooting appears to have been the result of an argument, and is under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are searching for unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. You can use the P3 Tips app if you wish to remain anonymous.

