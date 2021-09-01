Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

One killed, two injured after triple shooting, police say

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d52w7_0bjJQXch00

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday morning. The incident occurred in the area of N. 15th Street and W. North Avenue.

They say around 5 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee male sustained life-threatening injuries and was dropped off at a local hospital where he later died. A second victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was dropped off at a local hospital. The third victim, a 52-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was also dropped off at a local hospital.

Police say the shooting appears to have been the result of an argument, and is under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are searching for unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. You can use the P3 Tips app if you wish to remain anonymous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Old Milwaukee#The Milwaukee Police At
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
TMJ4 News

Suspect in custody for fatal stabbing of 6-year-old boy

WEST ALLIS — A suspect associated with the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Hank Brown-Rockow is in custody, according to police. The West Allis Police Department sent out an update on Tuesday afternoon saying they had an adult woman in custody that they believe is involved. WAPD did not give any information regarding the woman's relationship to the boy or her identity. Police aren't looking for any additional suspects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy