Are you planning to travel to Murter, Croatia soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Murter and where to stay!. A Croatian island in the Adriatic Sea. Murter is easily accessible from Zadar that adding this to your “side tour” list in Croatia is highly recommended. Discover stunning beaches as soon as you set your foot on this island. The view of the ocean, the calm breeze, and pristine waters are definitely therapeutic. Read this short guide to know more about the places you can visit in Murter.