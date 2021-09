The Sailors opened SBC action with a three set win against the Lady Red. The Sailors struggled in the first set going down 14-25. The second set started off strong, however, and the Sailors rebuilt their confidence to earn their first conference win of the season! Running a faster offense and slowing down Bellevue with a total of 8 block kills, the Sailors took charge of the last two sets! Leading scorers included Erin Ellis with 6 aces, Peyton Logsdon with 6 kills, Claire Bartlome with 4 kills, Aubree Kennedy with 3, and Meagan Rini with 2. Erin Ellis, Gracie Porter, and Maddy Fortney provided the assists. Maddie Taylor had two aces and solid back row defense as did Marissa Garcia. The Sailors travel next to Brookside on Saturday for a non-conference match!