On Monday, the European Union recommended the reinstatement of travel restrictions on U.S. tourists entering the EU’s 27 countries, taking the U.S. off of its list of countries from which nonessential travelers are deemed safe. The recommendation comes as the result of the increase in COVID-19 infection rates in the U.S and increasing anxiety over the delta variant. However, it is up to the individual countries whether to allow fully vaccinated American tourists to enter their borders.