Twitch streamer Erind "Froste" Puka has returned to the platform following his most recent ban. Froste was given a 48 hour ban from Twitch after streaming episodes of Rick & Morty while sleeping during a subathon. This marked the second time the streamer was hit with a DMCA strike this month. Earlier in August, Froste received a similar DMCA strike from Disney after allegedly watching Black Panther during a stream. Apparently, the Rick & Morty incident happened after he gave the stream to someone else to take over. Apparently, Froste plans on sleeping on stream during subathons from now on, which should prevent further issues.