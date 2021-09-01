Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

A mother and her four daughters were separated at the border in 2018. This is what they lost

By By Catherine E. Shoichet, Madeleine Stix, Ana Maria Luengo-Romero, CNN
wfft.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: By Catherine E. Shoichet, Madeleine Stix and Ana Maria Luengo-Romero, CNN. Casandra shouts to her sister as she races to her bedroom. It's a relief. Sometimes, the calls to Honduras drop or don't go through. Her school bus arrives in less than an hour. And the 10-year-old still...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Guatemala#Cnn#Honduran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Elgin, SCWIS-TV

‘My baby loved her babies’: Elgin mother of four dies of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Elgin mother of four daughters who gave birth to her fourth child on Aug. 15 has died from complications of COVID-19. Sara Caitlin Vilchez’s family is shocked by her sudden decline and is urging expectant mothers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Sara was waiting until...
U.S. Politicsbransontrilakesnews.com

The US government separated their family. This is what they lost

There were almost 4,000 children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border during the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy. This is a look at how more than three years of separation impacted this mother and her four daughters. CNN has agreed to use pseudonyms for the daughters' names, as well as conceal the family's identities and locations for their safety, as their asylum cases are still pending.
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Daughter gets on roof of Jacksonville hospital to peer in window of mother battling COVID to see her one last time

As COVID cases surge, we are hearing story after story of families separated from their loved ones as they battle the virus in isolation. Now there is a push to change that. Hundreds of people have signed a petition that started on the First Coast calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to change policies that deny families access to their loved ones hospitalized with COVID.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Atlantic

They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.
Long Beach, CAarcamax.com

Daughter cradles her dying mother on sidewalk after couple is shot

Tania Turcios, 21, was studying alone in the Long Beach, California, apartment she shared with her mother and siblings when she said loud pops broke her concentration. Fireworks, she thought — her neighbors were throwing a party Saturday night. She tried to tune out the disruption. Soon, she said, two...
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Naomi, KYtalesbuzz.com

Naomi Biden seen in chic dress at friend’s wedding in Italy

Naomi Biden — granddaughter to President Joe Biden and daughter to Hunter Biden — was seen partying in style and luxury with her boyfriend at her side during a friend’s wedding in Como, Italy. The 26-year old Columbia Law student donned a low-cut metallic dress and fascia stilettos at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy