Rick and Morty revealed a brand new teaser for a live-action version of the duo featuring Christopher Lloyd. The beloved actor actually plays the mad scientist he inspired with his Doc Brown character from Back to the Future. adult swim actually called this the Rick and Morty from the C-132 universe. Jaeden Lieberher plays the portal-hopping adventurer’s grandson. Not a lot is known about the finale to this season of Rick and Morty, the network and creative team have kept so much of it under wraps. Could this be a tease of what’s coming next? Who even knows with adult swim. Anything is truly possible. It would be amazing to see a live-action Rick and Morty adventure, even if it was only for a week. Getting Lloyd as a version of Rick Sanchez is an added bonus that will have the entire fanbase talking in short order.