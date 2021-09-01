This new super high-end Android TV laser projector has a super high price too
These days, Android TV devices come in all forms and sizes, be it conventional TV sets, super-small HDMI dongles, or projectors. The platform is so versatile, it can fit basically any form and shape — and price. Hisense has just released follow-ups to some of the more expensive products to run Android TV, its Laser TV series. The new entries to the lineup come with perks like a 4K resolution on a 120-inch panel, built-in 40W Dolby Atmos speakers, and Google Assistant support. But this package has its price.www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0