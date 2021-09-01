Tied to history: Two WVU student veterans cite 9/11 as touchstone in military, educational careers

(Editor’s note: This is one in a series of new stories marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The personal story of a WVU law professor who was in Lower Manhattan on 9/11 and a story outlining events to commemorate the anniversary are also available from WVUToday. They are part of a comprehensive media tool kit with photos, video and other resources in the WVUToday Media Center.)