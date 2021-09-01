UK regulator clears Piers Morgan over comments on Meghan

During her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, Meghan Markle opened up about the feelings of despair that she was experiencing while living in the UK. "I just didn't see a solution. I would sit up at night ... It was all happening just because I was breathing. I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered. But I knew if I didn't say it, I'd do it. And I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought... I thought it would've solved everything for everyone," Meghan candidly told Oprah, according to Marie Claire.