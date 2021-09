Airs Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 6 p.m. Information about COVID-19 and COVID vaccines is all over the Internet, and it can be hard to separate fact from fiction. Tune in for Health Matters, Thursday at 6 p.m. Dr. Sanford Katz will host as we talk about COVID-19 and vaccine myths and misconceptions, as well as share some of the latest updates Guests will be Dr. Martha Whyte, Regional Medical Director at Louisiana Office of Public Health; Dr. John Vanchiere, Professor of Pediatrics and Infectious Disease Specialist at LSU Health Shreveport; and Dr. Andrew Yurochko, Professor and Vice Chairman, Dept. of Microbiology & Immunology, and Director, Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats, LSU Health Shreveport.