Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hughson, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Hughson

Posted by 
Hughson (CA) Weather Channel
Hughson (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(HUGHSON, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hughson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bjJNztS00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hughson (CA) Weather Channel

Hughson (CA) Weather Channel

Hughson, CA
75
Followers
548
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hughson, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Hempstead, TXPosted by
Hempstead (TX) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Hempstead

(HEMPSTEAD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hempstead. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Millersburg, OHPosted by
Millersburg (OH) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Millersburg

(MILLERSBURG, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Millersburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy