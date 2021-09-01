Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 05:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM MST Thursday for portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona.

