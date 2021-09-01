Weather Forecast For Coldwater

COLDWATER, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



