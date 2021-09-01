Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coldwater, MS

Weather Forecast For Coldwater

Posted by 
Coldwater (MS) Weather Channel
Coldwater (MS) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

COLDWATER, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bjJNktn00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Coldwater (MS) Weather Channel

Coldwater (MS) Weather Channel

Coldwater, MS
199
Followers
547
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coldwater, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Saylorsburg, PAPosted by
Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Saylorsburg Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Saylorsburg: Tuesday, September 7: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;

Comments / 0

Community Policy