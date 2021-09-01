Cancel
Clintwood, VA

Rainy forecast for Clintwood? Jump on it!

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CLINTWOOD, VA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Clintwood, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clintwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bjJNj1400

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel

Clintwood, VA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

