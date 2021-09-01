Clinton Daily Weather Forecast

CLINTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 2 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, September 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.