Clinton, MA

Clinton Daily Weather Forecast

Clinton (MA) Weather Channel
Clinton (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CLINTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bjJNgMt00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clinton (MA) Weather Channel

Clinton (MA) Weather Channel

Clinton, MA
