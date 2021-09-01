Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shows His Hair Growing Back After Fifth Round of Chemotherapy Amid Cancer Battle
Mark Hoppus is continuing to update fans amid his ongoing cancer battle. Two months after Hoppus first revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and after recently undergoing his fifth round of chemotherapy, the Blink-182 frontman took to social media on Tuesday with his latest update, sharing that his hair is trying to grow back despite his cancer treatments.popculture.com
