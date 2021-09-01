Cancel
Monmouth County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 08:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OCEAN AND SOUTHEASTERN MONMOUTH COUNTIES At 856 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Toms River, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Toms River, Beachwood, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside Heights, Mantoloking, Leisure Village, Dover Beaches North, Holiday City South, Pleasant Plains, Leisure Village East, Dover Beaches South, Holiday City-Berkeley, Brick Township, Leisure Village West-Pine Lake Park, Pine Ridge At Crestwood, Point Pleasant, Brielle, South Toms River and Spring Lake. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 74 and 89. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

#River East#River North#Power Lines#Extreme Weather
