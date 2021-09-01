Wharton Weather Forecast
WHARTON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
