Walnut Cove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WALNUT COVE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely then heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
